Badgers safety returning for another season

The Badgers football team is gearing up for the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU on January 1 in Tampa, Florida, and safety Hunter Wohler announced Thursday that the bowl game will not be his final contest with Wisconsin.

The safety will be back in Madison for his senior season in 2024 to address some “unfinished business” with the Badgers. Wohler became a superstar for Wisconsin this year, recording 113 tackles (73 solo), including a sack, while also intercepting two passses and deflecting four others over the team’s 12 regular season contests.

His return in 2024 provides the Badgers with one of the more formidable pairs in the secondary, as cornerback Ricardo Hallman (six interceptions in 2023) will also be back.

Here is Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler's response when I asked if he would be returning for his senior season rather than pursuing the NFL. He also said he received feedback on his pro prospects from Luke Fickell. Wohler is all-in on the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/iVJipvvoGM — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 21, 2023

