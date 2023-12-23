Badgers roll past Chicago State but lose Chucky Hepburn to injury early in second half

MADISON – Playing their final game before the holiday break, Greg Gard’s team avoided a letdown that sometimes strikes when playing a nonconference foe with a sub-.500 record.

Wisconsin got off to a bit of an uneven start Friday night at the Kohl Center but settled in, built a 15-point lead in the opening half and never trailed en route to an 80-53 victory over Chicago State.

AJ Storr, leading UW in scoring at 13.7 points per game, scored 20 in the opening half and finished with a college-high 29 points. He hit 3 of 5 three-pointers and 11 of 18 shots overall.

The lone blemish for UW was seeing guard Chucky Hepburn suffer a “lower-body” injury just 1 minute 52 seconds into the second half after making a steal.

Hepburn grabbed his groin area and was in obvious pain. He had to be helped to the locker room but eventually returned to the bench wearing a large bandage on the upper area of his right leg.

Hepburn finished with three points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 80, Chicago State 53

The Badgers (9-3) completed the nonconference portion of their regular-season schedule by winning for the eighth time in the last nine games.

UW is off until resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 2 against visiting Iowa.

Although the victory came over a Chicago State team that entered the night with a 7-9 mark, remember that the Cougars upset then-No. 25 Northwestern on Dec. 13 in Evanston.

The Cougars entered the night with a four-game winning streak, their first since the 2008-2009 season.

UW players and coaches wore special T-shirts to honor Walt McGrory, who passed away recently after a lengthy battle with cancer.

On the front of the shirts: A broken spirit doesn’t stand a chance. WALT STRONG.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl gave efficient performances.

Crowl hit 4 of 7 shots and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Wahl hit 5 of 7 shots and finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

John Blackwell (six points, nine rebounds), Carter Gilmore (seven points, two rebounds), Connor Essegian (five points, three rebounds) and Kamari McGee (two points, one rebound) helped off the bench.

Max Klesmit entered the night with a combined 10 points in the previous three games and had hit just 3 of 14 shots in that stretch.

He contributed four points, five rebounds and three assists Friday. More important, he was the primary defender on guard Wesley Cardet Jr., who entered the game averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and shooting 35.7% from three-point range for Chicago State.

Klesmit had plenty of help on Cardet, but the 6-6 junior hit just 2 of 14 shots in the opening half and finished 4 of 22. He had 10 point and six rebounds.

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn looks for a teammate to pass to after picking up a loose ball against Chicago State's Brent Davis during the first half Friday night.

With Storr scoring from all over the court and Chicago State struggling to score from anywhere but the free-throw line, UW built a 20-5 lead with 11:24 left in the opening half.

Storr had 11 points and Chicago State had missed all 11 of its field-goal attempts. The Cougars’ first field goal came with 10:07 left in the half when Noble Crawford hit a three-pointer to cut UW’s lead to 20-8.

The Cougars eventually closed to within 28-23 but UW used a 7-0 run over the next 1:07 to push the lead back to 35-23.

Crowl rebounded his own miss and scored inside; Storr hit a three-pointer off a pass from Hepburn; and Hepburn then scored inside.

UW led by 13 at the break and by as many as 27 points in the second half.

The Badgers, particularly Hepburn, could rest up a bit before resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 2.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers win easily but lose Chucky Hepburn to injury