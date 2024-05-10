Can Ayo Dosunmu make a Jimmy Butler-like offensive leap for the Chicago Bulls?

Can backup guard Ayo Dosunmu make a Jimmy Butler-like offensive leap for the Chicago Bulls next season? In the Bulls’ injury-addled 2023-24 campaign, the Chicago guard’s leap forward as a player was one of the team’s few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for the Bulls.

Now, the team is reportedly making some major changes in the coming offseason if we can trust the word of the team’s front office (and history tells us that this is no small “if”). Will they help retool the team in a way that elevates Dosunmu’s game next season? And if everything comes together, can we realistically see a Butler-esque step forward from the Illinois alum?

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look at what such a transformation would entail, and whether it is too much to ask from a young player like Dosunmu.

Check it out in the clip embedded above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire