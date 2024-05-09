Coby White listed as Chicago Bulls’ most untouchable trade asset

The Chicago Bulls just wrapped up their second straight losing season, but there were some highlights. Coby White just had a breakout season for the Bulls, finishing second in Most Improved Player voting. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, White is Chicago’s most untouchable trade asset.

The 2023-24 NBA campaign was mostly a season to forget for the Bulls, but Coby White’s emergence ensured it wasn’t a total waste,” Buckley wrote. “The Most Improved Player award runner-up was no less than phenomenal during his fifth season. His stat sheet essentially featured one personal best after the next, including 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers. Speaking of that line, want to know how many players matched or exceeded those marks? Seven across the entire Association.”

“You could make the case that the 24-year-old is already the Bulls’ best player—especially with DeMar DeRozan entering free agency—and he’d certainly be front and center of a rebuild should the front office ever lean that direction. The list of players Chicago would give up White to get can’t be long, and it might be exclusively populated with names who won’t come anywhere near this summer’s trade block.”

White just re-signed with the Bulls last summer on a very team-friendly contract, and the 24-year-old looks to be a guy Chicago can build around.

