Ekeler’s Edge: Jonathan Taylor & Thanksgiving games preview

Matt Harmon is joined by Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler for another great episode of Ekeler’s Edge. This week, the guys recap the Chargers loss to the Chiefs and talk with Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

Matt and Austin kick off the show with a quick recap of the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City before discussing how Keenan Allen’s return to the lineup really helped the Chargers’ offense against the Chiefs. They also discuss just how good Patrick Mahomes is.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor then joins the show to talk about the difference in year 3 in the NFL, his relationship with fantasy football, the Colts changing head coaches mid-season and his thoughts about Thanksgiving food

Finally, Matt is joined by Dalton Del Don to do a fantasy preview all three of the games that will be played on Thanksgiving.

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts