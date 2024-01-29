Auburn suffers substantial drop in latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

It was a rough week for the Auburn Tigers to say the least.

Their 11-game win streak was snapped on the road last Wednesday to rival Alabama, and their bad luck continued last Saturday as the Tigers dropped its second consecutive game in a defensive battle to Mississippi State.

As one can imagine, the polls were not kind to Auburn as they suffered one of the week’s biggest drops. After losing two straight games, the Tigers are now No. 16 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, falling ten places.

A win over Auburn has pushed Alabama back into the poll at No. 22, which brings the SEC’s representation to four teams in the latest update. Tennessee remains at No. 5 after earning a convincing win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kentucky drops two places to No. 8 after suffering a 79-62 road loss to South Carolina last Tuesday.

Auburn’s 10-spot drop was surprisingly not the biggest of the week. Oklahoma fell 11 places to No. 24 after losing to Texas and Texas Tech last week.

The Tigers look to return to the win column this week by hosting Vanderbilt on Wednesday and hitting the road on Saturday to meet with Ole Miss. Auburn has a win over both teams so far in the young SEC season.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 18-2 766 (23) – 2 Purdue 19-2 746 (8) – 3 North Carolina 17-3 710 – 4 Houston 18-2 680 – 5 Tennessee 15-4 658 – 6 Wisconsin 16-4 593 +4 6 Duke 15-4 512 +5 8 Kentucky 15-4 510 -2 9 Kansas 16-4 503 -1 10 Marquette 15-5 454 +5 11 Iowa State 16-4 408 +7 12 Arizona 15-5 405 -3 13 Creighton 16-5 367 +3 14 Illinois 15-5 359 -3 15 Texas Tech 16-3 340 +6 16 Auburn 16-4 331 -10 17 Utah State 18-2 258 +3 18 Baylor 14-5 188 -4 19 Dayton 16-3 166 -2 20 New Mexico 18-3 162 +5 21 BYU 15-5 153 -2 22 Alabama 14-6 147 +4 23 Florida Atlantic 17-4 122 +1 24 Oklahoma 15-5 106 -11 25 TCU 15-5 99 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

