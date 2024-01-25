Auburn is one of 4-star RB Akylin Dear’s ‘favorite offers’

Auburn has a major need at running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle and one of their top targets is four-star prospect Akylin Dear. Head coach Hugh Freeze and new offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix visited the Quitman, Mississippi, product on Tuesday.

It was a big visit for Dear, who told On3’s Cole Pinkston that it “went great.”

“Actually, Auburn is one of my favorite offers I have,” he added. “Growing up, they were my favorite team. It went great, Auburn is recruiting me hard.”

The Tigers are not the only school pursuing the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder with Florida, Alabama, USC, Florida State, and others visiting him recently. While they have competition, Dear admitted that the Tigers are in a great spot to land the talented tailback.

“They’re in my top for sure,” Dear said. “I don’t want to say where, but just know, yes sir.”

Dear is the No. 148 overall player and No. 10 running back in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from Mississippi.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire