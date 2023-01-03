Auburn offer 2024 defensive lineman out of Georgia

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting efforts continue.

The Tigers have offered 2024 recruit Michai Borieau on Tuesday according to his Twitter account. Borieau is a defensive lineman out of Georgia and has been offered by a number of marquee programs thus far.

Borieau hasn’t been rated by 247Sports this soon in the cycle, but teams seem to think highly of him nonetheless. Teams in his home state are impressed, too, as Georgia and Georgia Tech have offered him. Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina have also offered Borieau, so the competition to win his favor will likely ramp up as the 2024 class draws nearer. So far, Borieau has only visited two schools — he attended camp at FSU in June of 2021 and made an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech in March of 2022.

The Tigers have offered 21 defensive linemen so far for the 2024 class, so it would appear that the positon is a point of emphasis for coach Hugh Freeze and his staff. It is a long way so, so it will be interesting to see if Auburn can become a front-runner for Borieau as the recruiting period continues.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire