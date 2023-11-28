How Auburn’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama affects its place in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank

A few days have passed since Auburn’s stunning loss to Alabama, and everyone involved is still feeling the result of the defeat.

College football’s regular season officially ended on Saturday. When the dust settled, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg revealed his weekly re-rank update. How much did Auburn’s loss to Alabama affect its standing? Not at all.

The latest re-rank shows that Auburn remains at No. 59 this week, which is the same position they fell to after dropping a 31-10 game to New Mexico State the week prior. The Tigers are one spot below Texas Tech, who fell 10 spots after losing at Texas last week, and one spot above UCF, a six-spot jumper following their win over Houston.

Like Auburn, Alabama also failed to move following its win on Saturday. Alabama remains No. 8 in this week’s ranking and is sandwiched between Texas and Missouri. Ohio State fell three places after losing to Michigan on Saturday, which allowed Washington, Florida State, and Oregon to bump up a spot.

Five SEC schools make up the top 25 of this week’s re-rank. Outside of Alabama, Georgia remains at the top while Missouri, LSU, and Ole Miss also occupy the top of the ranking.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire