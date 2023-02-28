Auburn HC Hugh Freeze says he is ‘jealous’ of recent Alabama hire

Despite being the biggest rivalry in college football, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban maintain a great relationship. In fact, before hiring Robert Bala as the Crimson Tide linebackers coach, Saban called Freeze to gain perspective on his former coach.

Bala joined Freeze at Liberty as a defensive analyst after serving two years as a defensive coordinator in the FCS ranks. AL.com details the nature of the relationship between Freeze and Saban before sharing what Freeze said of the hire. Freeze thought very highly of Bala saying, “I think he’s really, really good and you ought to interview him.’ Evidently, he did. I haven’t talked to Nick since he interviewed him. But evidently, he did well… I’m jealous that Nick got him.”

Bala will fill the role of Austin Armstrong who left to take the DC job with the Florida Gators. Saban was really excited about the addition of Armstrong so the loss came as a shocking blow. However, landing Bala should be just as exciting in Tuscaloosa!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire