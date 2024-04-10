4-star OL Carde Smith commits to Auburn football, becomes 10th member of Class of 2025

AUBURN — Make it 10 commitments in the Class of 2025 for Auburn football recruiting.

The Tigers landed a pledge from four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith on Wednesday. Carde is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 258 player in 2025 and the No. 27 offensive tackle. Playing at Williamson High School in Mobile, Carde is tabbed as the No. 15 rising senior in the state.

Carde, listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, is the fourth offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 to commit to Auburn. He joins four-star recruit Tavaris Dice and three-star prospects Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland. Dowland was the first player to pledge to the Tigers this cycle, declaring his commitment in September 2023.

Auburn football commits in Class of 2025

Four-star commits (7): Edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, cornerback Devin Williams, defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, tight end Ryan Ghea and offensive linemen Tavaris Dice and Carde Smith

Three-star commits (3): Tight end Hollis Davidson and offensive linemen Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland

