Auburn football flips Amaris Williams from Florida, adds 4-star DL to Class of 2024

AUBURN — Coach Hugh Freeze has taken a player from Florida and added him to the 2024 Auburn football recruiting class.

The Tigers flipped four-star defensive lineman Amaris Williams away from the Gators on Wednesday. Williams, who played at Clinton High School in North Carolina, is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 79 player in the Class of 2024.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, is also tabbed as the 12th-best player at his position in the country and the No. 1 player in NC. Florida was not the only team in on Williams, as the highly-rated prospect was also considering Ohio State.

Throughout his recruitment process, Williams announced other offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Georgia, James Madison, Liberty, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Williams joins four-star edge defender and top-85 recruit Jamonta Waller as players who were originally committed to the Gators before flipping to the Tigers.

PAYTON THORNE: Why Auburn football fans shouldn't expect Hugh Freeze to add a transfer QB

AUBURN BASKETBALL: The Tigers are playing like an elite team because they have elite point guards

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Amaris Williams flips from Florida to Auburn football, Hugh Freeze