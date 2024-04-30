Auburn football cracks top 10 of 247Sports’ post-spring power rankings

The spring football session has concluded, and Auburn will continue working this summer to become one of the top programs in a new-look SEC.

Auburn has enhanced several position groups such as wide receiver, defensive back, and defensive line. Those upgrades should help Auburn trend in a positive direction as it looks to improve on its six-win campaign in 2023.

Following sprung practice, Brad Crawford of 247Sports updated his SEC football power rankings, placing Auburn at No. 10 out of 16 programs. Auburn’s wide receivers are great, but how much will quarterback play improve this season? Crawford weighs in on Auburn’s situation among signal-callers.

Does Hugh Freeze have a difference-maker at quarterback? Judging by spring practice, that answer’s up in the air. The Tigers have not taken a quarterback in the transfer portal, awfully surprising considering last season’s up and down play through the air from Payton Thorne. He didn’t separate from Holden Geriner and Hank Brown during camp and Freeze said this month the competition will extend into fall camp. For as much resources and effort the Tigers put into putting wide receivers around the position this offseason, you’d like to see more confidence in one of the possible QB1 options on the Plains.

According to Crawford’s rankings, Auburn is ahead of programs such as Florida and Arkansas while Georgia and Texas occupy the top spots.

