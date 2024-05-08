Auburn AD John Cohen given extension to 2029

Auburn’s athletic program is looking to continue on its successful path across all of its teams. As of late, the Tigers have posted many accomplishments under their new leadership and will be hoping to have more luck in the near future.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen was given a two-year contract extension in his position, keeping him on the Plains until October 2029.

Cohen was hired on October 31, 2022, which was a big day in the athletics depart as former football coach Bryan Harsin was also fired from the university. He later made his first big decision in hiring current head coach Hugh Freeze to the job, making an early statement on the Plains.

The athletic director has been a huge leader in making upgrades happen around the Tigers’ facilities. The board of trustees recently approved a new videoboard that is set to be placed in the north end zone of Jordan-Hare Stadium. They also put the current renovations for Plainsman Park into motion.

Most notably, Cohen made a big push for Auburn’s recent declaration that the program was switching from Under Armour to Nike, which will become effective in July 2025.

Cohen’s contract salary agreement will remain the exact same with the extension, being at $1.4 million dollars each year, with a $125,000 increase each November.

