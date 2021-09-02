ATS picks for every game on the Big Ten schedule this weekend

Week 1 of Big Ten football is here, and the BadgersWire team is ready to pick winners. Will there be Big Ten bias? Of course. Should you fade us or back us? Do either at your own risk. Is there major Badger bias? In the words of the great Lee Corso, “not so fast my friend.”

The lines are set across the country, with Wisconsin seen as a slight favorite over Penn State. It all gets underway Thursday night when Ohio State, a massive favorite, travels to Minnesota.

Every week here at BadgersWire we are going to pick every single Big Ten game against the spread, starting with Week 1. Here is a look at our picks for every matchup across the conference this week:

Record to date:

Ben: 0-1

Asher: 1-0

Ohio State (-14.5) at Minnesota

Ben's pick: Minnesota +14.5 Asher's pick: Minnesota +14.5

Temple at Rutgers (-12.5)

Ben's pick: Rutgers -12.5 Asher's pick: Temple +12.5

Michigan State at Northwestern (-2.5)

Ben's pick: Northwestern -2.5 Asher's pick: Michigan State ML (and +2.5)

Fordham at Nebraska

Note: there is no line on this game, but it is safe to say Nebraska wins.

Western Michigan at Michigan (-17.5)

Ben's pick: Michigan -17.5 Asher's pick: Michigan -17.5

Indiana at Iowa (-3.5)

Ben's pick: Indiana +3.5 Asher's pick: Iowa -3.5

West Virginia (-3.5) at Maryland

Ben's pick: Maryland +3.5 Asher's pick: Maryland ML (and +3.5)

Oregon State at Purdue (-7.5)

Ben's pick: Purdue -7.5 Asher's pick: Oregon State +7.5

UTSA at Illinois (-6.5)

Ben's pick: Illinois -6.5 Asher's pick: Illinois -6.5

Penn State at Wisconsin (-4.5)

Ben's pick: Penn State +4.5 Asher's pick: Penn State +4.5

