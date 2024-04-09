Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Diego Simeone says German side are hardest opponent

Atletico Madrid beat last season's runners-up Inter Milan in the last 16 [Getty Images]

Head coach Diego Simeone says Borussia Dortmund are the "hardest" side Atletico Madrid could have drawn in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga and are competing in the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

Atletico, who are at home in the first leg, are seeking to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2017.

"They have a lot of good qualities," said ex-Argentina midfielder Simeone.

"They are the hardest opponent. They've not lost away from home in four months, and they are great on the counter-attack.

"They are very strong in both boxes, and they are the most intense team in the last eight of the competition."

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic responded with praise for the Spanish side.

"The play that makes Atletico Madrid so successful is well known," he said.

"They have implemented a new art of defending. It's not easy for any team in the world here."

Netherlands forward Donyell Malen is ruled out through illness for the visitors while Germany midfielder Emre Can is also a doubt with sickness.