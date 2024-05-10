Atlanta Falcons sign four players from rookie draft class

The Atlanta Falcons signed four players from their 2024 NFL draft class on Friday, the team announced on Twitter. Linebacker JD Bertrand, running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Casey Washington and defensive lineman Zion Logue are now under contract just as rookie minicamp begins.

Washington, McClellan and Logue were all selected in the sixth round while Bertrand was taken in the fifth round. Four players remain unsigned, including quarterback Michael Penix and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro.

We have signed: 🔴JD Bertrand

🔴Zion Logue

🔴Jase McClellan

🔴Casey Washington to their rookie deals! pic.twitter.com/FnEPzpN5Hl — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2024

All eight rookies still participated in Friday’s camp workout. Highlights of Penix making his debut went viral and fans were impressed by his arm strength.

