Falcons add Georgia DT Zion Logue with final pick in 2024 draft

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their 2024 NFL draft class by selecting Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue in the sixth round. After taking back-back offensive weapons, the Falcons closed things out with the 6-5, 310-pound Bulldogs defender.

Logue is more of a run-stuffer than a pass-rusher, but he’s someone who can potentially develop into a rotational piece on a much-improved Falcons defensive line.

Pro Football Focus rated Logue as the No. 283 on its 2024 big board:

The Falcons ended the draft with eight players, five on defense and three on offense. Atlanta also added Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, Washington’s Bralen Trice and Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus.

