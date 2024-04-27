Falcons pick Alabama RB Jase McClellan in 6th round of 2024 draft

With the first of three sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama running back Jase McClellan on Sunday afternoon. Running back wasn’t exactly a top need but the team did lose Cordarelle Patterson, who signed with the Steelers in free agency.

McClellan rushed for 888 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry for the Crimson Tide last season. While he may not be Derrick Henry, McClellan can do a little bit of everything and should provide the Falcons with a quality No. 3 option behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 208 on their big board:

The Falcons have two more picks in the sixth round before wrapping up their 2024 draft class.

