Falcons select WR Casey Washington in 6th round of 2024 draft

After taking Alabama running back Jase McClellan with their first sixth-round pick, the Atlanta Falcons selected Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington with the very next pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Washington finished his final season at Illinois with 49 catches for 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He mostly played on the outside in college due to his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame. The Falcons needed some depth at receiver and Washington is an interesting prospect.

Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 226 on its 2024 big board:

Washington closed out his college career with a terrific 218-yard performance against Northwestern. Although his production wasn’t consistent throughout his time in college, he did show a safe pair of hands, dropping just three of his 83 catchable passes over the past two seasons. — PFF

The Falcons have one more pick (No. 197) before wrapping up their 2024 NFl draft class.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire