WATCH: Falcons LB JD Bertrand’s top college highlights

The Falcons added another defender in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft by taking Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand. The team drafted four straight defensive players after selecting quarterback Michael Penix in Round 1.

Bertrand started seeing meaningful reps in 2021 and has since totaled 111 tackles and 22.5 tackles for loss. He also added five sacks and nine pass breakups. Watch Bertrand’s best college highlights, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below:

