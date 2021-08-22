How Aston Villa's new set-piece coach had a hand in Danny Ings' spectacular goal - Getty Images

The acrobatics and predatory instincts of Danny Ings cannot be coached, but the strategy behind his wonderful goal on Saturday was devised at Aston Villa’s training ground.

Ings’s scissor kick was a sublime moment of invention, yet the set-piece routine was the work of a new appointment who Villa are hoping will further the club’s progress.

After the departure of former England captain John Terry and Dean Smith’s long-serving deputy Richard O’Kelly, Austin MacPhee was recruited this summer as part of Villa’s pursuit of constant improvement.

A 41-year-old Scot, MacPhee has worked with the Mexico and Northern Ireland national teams and is Villa’s ‘set-piece specialist’ working alongside Smith and Craig Shakespeare.

He looks as if he has just walked off the set of the 1991 surfing movie Point Break, but his role is crucial and cannot be overestimated as Villa target a return to Europe.

For the Ings goal, it was MacPhee’s decision to make more of defender Matty Cash’s long throw, with Tyrone Mings told to head the ball back into the danger areas.

Ings was then presented with the opportunity to deliver a brilliant overhead kick into the top corner, admitting after the game that the build-up was all down to the work of MacPhee.

Danny Ings of Aston Villa scores their side's first goal from an overhead kick

Villa are also close to appointing another first-team coach, who will effectively be the No. 3 behind Shakespeare.

It is understood the appointment has been made, and though the new man’s identity remains a secret at this stage he is working his notice at his current club.

The new coaching set-up underlines Villa’s focus on innovation and the recognition that the key ingredient in coaching and fitness is data and analytics.

MacPhee was also involved in the thinking behind Villa’s second goal, again from a set-piece, which resulted in Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles handling a Mings header in the penalty area.

Anwar El Ghazi put away the penalty to secure a comfortable victory for Villa, who performed badly at Watford in their first match of the season.

With Villa spending £93 million this summer on new players, it will take time for Smith’s team to gel but they undoubtedly possess a broader and deeper squad than before.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe are already a huge upgrade for the back-four, while Ings and Ollie Watkins - who missed Saturday’s win with a knee injury - are effectively replacing the goals of Jack Grealish.

Leon Bailey, the £25 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, was also absent with a hamstring issue so Smith has a variety of options.

There is no doubt that Ings is already paying back his own £25 million fee, with two goals in two games since moving from Southampton.

This was a difficult afternoon for Newcastle and manager Steve Bruce, with referee David Coote the focus of his ire after two crucial decisions went against them.

Callum Wilson was harshly adjudged to have been offside late in the second-half, after he was upended by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the area, and Bruce had a point when demanding more consistency from officials.

After two successive defeats, Bruce remains under severe scrutiny from supporters yet the next two matches - against Burnley and Southampton - should represent an opportunity to pick up some points.

The problem with Newcastle is that they never seem far away from a new crisis.