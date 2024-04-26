Aston Villa v Chelsea preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is available again after serving a two-match ban.

Five players are still sidelined while Italian winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who has had a muscle injury, will be assessed.

Cole Palmer is available for Chelsea after recovering from illness but Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of the season following groin surgery.

Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka are doubts, with up to 12 Chelsea players potentially unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa are aiming for a third consecutive league win over Chelsea.

The teams have already met three times in 2023-24, with Villa winning in the league and Chelsea winning in the FA Cup after a replay.

The away side has won the last four league meetings, with the home team failing to score in the past three.

Villa are looking to complete a first league double over Chelsea since 1989-90.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's only defeat in their last six league matches came at Manchester City (W3, D2).

They are unbeaten in five home games in all competitions, with four wins and a draw.

Villa could register 21 top-flight wins in a season for the first time since 1992-93.

They have never lost a Saturday night game (7pm or later) in the Premier League, with three wins and a draw.

Ollie Watkins has scored in his last two Premier League games against Chelsea. He needs one top-flight goal to become the first Villa player to reach 20 in a season since Peter Withe in 1980-81.

Morgan Rogers has scored two goals and provided an assist in his last four Premier League appearances.

Chelsea