Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals are upon us as north London plays host to a blockbuster first-leg tie tonight. Arsenal are back on this stage for the first time in 14 years after their thrilling penalty shootout win over Porto in the last-16 and eager to prove themselves as real contenders in Europe amid a glorious run of form in 2024 that has seen them win 10 of their last 11 Premier League games to top the table.

They will be keen to show Bayern that they are a completely different animal to the teams routinely ousted from this competition by dominant Bayern during the last decade, with the German giants enjoying a miserable season by their usual standards despite the scintillating form of Harry Kane as they sit 16 points off the Bundesliga title pace under Thomas Tuchel, who will be leaving in the summer. They won’t be helped this evening by having no away fans in attendance due to a Uefa ban.

Tonight’s game will go ahead with security enhanced after a reported threat against European venues from the Islamic State group. Follow Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off time: 8pm BST | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

17:01 , George Flood

In-form Arsenal have essentially an entirely clean bill of health before tonight’s game, with long-term absentee Jurrien Timber now back in full training and pushing to make his return soon.

Bukayo Saka is ready after his recent fitness battles, scoring a penalty in Saturday evening’s impressive 3-0 Premier League win at Brighton before being substituted midway through the second half.

Mikel Arteta faces a few tough selection calls with everyone available for such a high-profile fixture, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both hoping to retain their starting berths from the Amex.

Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu are among those pushing to return to the Arsenal starting XI tonight.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

16:55 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

16:50 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition are finally upon us and it promises to be a cracking first-leg showdown at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

We’ve got plenty of build-up to an 8pm BST kick-off ahead plus all the latest team news and live updates, so stick with us throughout the night.

Standard Sport’s Arsenal reporter Simon Collings will also be on hand to deliver his expert analysis from the Emirates.