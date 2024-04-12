Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal face one of the biggest tests of their status as Premier League title front-runners when Aston Villa visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The Gunners' 71 points are level with Liverpool but they enter the weekend with nine goals better differential than the second-place Reds, who meet 14th place Crystal Palace earlier Sunday.

Villa is a bigger ask than the Eagles, though — that's for sure. And former Arsenal manager Unai Emery would relish the chance to slow his old club's Premier League title charge while firming up his top-four plans.

The Villans look locked into the top five but there's still no guarantee that fifth place will be a Champions League spot. Fourth-place Spurs are ahead of Villa by just three goals of differential with both clubs on 60 points.

Arsenal focus, team news

Villa's played more recently than the Gunners — by two whole days — and Arsenal is as healthy as it's been since the very start of the season. The flip side of that is Arsenal will have one fewer's day rest before the second leg of their European match and have to keep their eyes on both the PL title and the Champions League.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh)

Aston Villa focus, team news

The attack is healthy here, but the 2-1 first leg advantage over Lille faces a trip to France following this game and there aren't a ton of rotation options. Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Moussa Diaby, and Alex Moreno came off the bench versus Lille and could spell some of the folks who put more minutes into Thursday's game.

OUT: Matty Cash (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Douglas Luiz (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (other)