Arsenal’s title attempt threatened as opponents target Achilles’ heel

Arsenal's title hopes suffered a setback with a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa - Reuters/David Klein

What do Fulham, Porto, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa have in common? They are the last four teams to avoid defeat against Arsenal in Premier League or Champions League matches and each enjoyed success with a shared tactical approach: an aggressive ‘mid-block’ out of possession.

This defensive strategy is football’s equivalent of the half-court press, allowing opponents comfortable possession in their own half before applying pressure once they progress beyond the halfway line. Unlike defending deep (parking the bus, low block, take your pick...) the back four squeezes up the pitch and keeps tight distances to their midfielders, offering space in behind.

Most teams have stopped pressing Arsenal high, aware that they can be opened up by the quality of their build-up play. Mikel Arteta added David Raya and Kai Havertz to his team last summer, who in different ways help Arsenal bypass high pressing. Raya occupies central defender-like positions to receive the ball to feet and offer a numerical advantage, while Havertz offers a more direct escape route.

When opponents defend deep against Arsenal, or are forced deep, they find themselves smothered and facing waves of attacks. More often than not, Arteta’s team find a way through, either through quick combination play around the sides of the penalty area or by accumulating set-pieces.

However, Arsenal have had more problems when facing a middle-ground approach. It should be noted that these struggles are relative, and that Aston Villa were hardly water tight in the first-half of their victory at the Emirates on Saturday. But the similarities between their defensive set-up and that deployed by Fulham, Porto and Bayern were striking.

In Porto’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League last-16, Sergio Conceicao stifled Arsenal by defending primarily in a 4-3-3 mid-block without the ball, though shapes are always fluid across the course of a match. As the image below shows, Arsenal’s defenders were allowed time on the ball, unable to tempt Porto’s players into committing themselves and opening up space. There was very little room between the lines for Havertz or Martin Odegaard, while Porto were happy to take the risk of holding quite a high line.

Porto vs Arsenal line-up

It was a similar story against Bayern Munich in last week’s quarter-final first leg, although Thomas Tuchel’s side used more of a 4-4-2 shape against the ball. In the image below, Serge Gnabry and left-back Alphonso Davies have temporarily swapped positions, following their respective men Ben White and Bukayo Saka. Again, an Arsenal defender has time on the ball but Bayern’s defence is pushed up despite Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt’s lack of pace.

Arsenal vs Bayern line-up

Villa’s approach was almost identical, with absolutely no space between their back four and midfield in a 4-4-2. Villa’s high line has been one of the tactical themes of the season, forcing more offsides than any team in the Premier League. Arsenal did breach it in the first 45 minutes, notably from an Odegaard through ball to Saka and late runs from Havertz, but failed to capitalise.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa line-up

Going back to Arsenal’s previous Premier League defeat at Fulham on New Year’s Eve, we find Marco Silva’s team doing exactly the same thing. It is a tight 4-4-2 out of possession, with Arsenal allowed possession among their defenders but Fulham’s back four refusing to be beaten back into submission.

Fulham vs Arsenal line-up

A potential weakness of this approach is the green grass offered behind the defence, and the fact Arsenal have failed to exploit this space perhaps reveals a lack of speed among their battery of attacking options. Other than Gabriel Martinelli, still searching for form and fitness after a foot injury, Arsenal are not replete with attackers who stretch defences with off-the-ball runs. Havertz does, but Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard do not. Saka does spin behind his full-back, but is often involved in helping Arsenal progress the ball.

Another way to break down the mid-block is by having midfielders who are comfortable receiving, and carrying, the ball in tight spaces, puncturing the opposition’s shape. In this department, Arsenal are very reliant on Odegaard. Taking the ball in confined spaces, on the half-turn or with back to goal, is not Declan Rice’s primary strength. Rice tends to drop outside the opposition’s shape to get on the ball. Havertz is also not the most nimble technician. Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira fit the mould, but whether they do so to title-challenging standard is questionable.

Arsenal have the chance to change the mood in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but Tuchel has a blueprint for how to make life difficult for Arteta’s team.

