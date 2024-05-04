Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Key stats
Arsenal have won 14 of their 16 Premier League games in 2024 (D1 L1), scoring 51 goals and conceding just eight. They have also won the most points since the turn of the year (43).
With two games to spare, Arsenal have equalled their Premier League win tally from last season (26). Only in 1930-31 (28) and 1970-71 (29) have the Gunners won more games in a single top-flight campaign.
Bournemouth have lost all 11 of their Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table - the worst 100% loss rate against such opposition in the competition’s history.
Bukayo Saka became the first player to score 20 goals for Arsenal in a season in all competitions since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019-20 (29 goals) and the first Englishman to do so for the club since Theo Walcott in 2012-13 (21 goals).
David Raya has kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - only Petr Cech (16 in 2015-16) has kept more in his debut Premier League campaign for the Gunners (David Seaman in 1992-93 & Jens Lehmann in 2003-04 both also kept 15 clean sheets each).
Arsenal have gone on to win all 17 of their Premier League games this season when they’ve been ahead at half time - the only side to do so in 2023-24.