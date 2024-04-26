Around the North: Steelers select Washington OL Troy Fautanu with pick No. 20 in the 2024 NFL draft

While the Cleveland Browns wait until the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to make their pick, another divisional rival has added talent to their roster in the first round. With the 20th overall pick in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

One of the smoothest offensive linemen in the class, Fautanu glides into his pass set and changes directions effortlessly. He gets after it in the run game as well as he is not afraid of contact. Coming from the University of Washington, the third player from the national runner-up Huskies tonight, Fautanu is viewed as a tweener who can play tackle or guard.

The Steelers need both, so it will be interesting to see how they slide him into their starting lineup in 2024.

The Steelers join the Cincinnati Bengals as the other AFC North team to select an offensive lineman in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire