Around the North: Steelers decline fifth-year option of RB Najee Harris

A few days after the Cleveland Browns picked up 2021 first-rounder Greg Newsome II’s fifth-year option, the rival Pittsburgh Steelers declined their first-rounder from that year’s option as running back Najee Harris will now be a free agent after the 2024 season.

It comes as a surprise after Harris’s third straight 1,000-yard season for the Steelers in 2023, the first year he averaged over four yards per carry. In the end, Harris has been productive but hasn’t been a difference-maker, and the Steelers are showing they won’t pay top dollar for someone who just fills up the stat sheet.

The team also has Jaylen Warren already on the roster who has shown a knack for making explosive plays when given the chance. Ultimately, the Steelers could still sign Harris to an extension or bring him back next year, but for now, he is essentially on a one-year prove-it deal.

