Army will host Lehigh in the 2024 football opener on a Friday night at Michie Stadium

Friday Night Lights is coming to West Point.

Army will open the 2024 football season on Friday, August 30, with a visit by Lehigh of the Patriot League. The 6 p.m. contest will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The game was originally set for Saturday afternoon.

That leaves one open date in a 12-game schedule for Army. The Black Knights will host Air Force on Saturday, November 2, and take on Navy on Saturday, December 14, in Landover, Maryland.

Army joined the American Athletic Conference in football only – the dates for the eight-game slate will be announced in early February. Michie Stadium will host games with Alabama Birmingham, East Carolina, Rice and Texas San Antonio. Army will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa.

Army celebrates with the Commander-in-Chief Trophy after a 17-11 win against Navy at the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

2024 schedule: Who are Army football's opponents in its inaugural season in the American Conference?

By joining the league, West Point had to cancel or re-work contracts with opponents set ahead of time. A September 21 game with Syracuse has already been cancelled, the Orangemen filling it with another Army foe, Nevada Las Vegas. Merrimack has apparently filled two more Army voids, replacing a Sept. 7 date with Connecticut and a Sept. 28 date with Dartmouth. That leaves Massachusetts (Nov. 9) and Wake Forest (Nov. 16) as potential foes.

Army played a Friday night game at UTSA on Sept. 15. The Black Knights lost two Saturday night road contests in 2023, to Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana State, and two in 2022, to Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest. Army hosted Rice in the 2019 opener on a Friday night at Michie.

