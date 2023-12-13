Army to host UAB, East Carolina Rice, UTSA in inaugural American Athletic football season

The American Athletic Conference released its football opponents schedule for 2024, and Army will host Alabama Birmingham, East Carolina, Rice and Texas San Antonio.

The Black Knights will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa.

The dates for the entire AAC schedule will be released in February, largely dependent on consultation with the TV networks: CBS Sports Network still has the rights to Army’s home games and ESPN has the rights to AAC home games.

The 2024 schedule will also include non-conference games with Air Force (usually the first Saturday in November but now subject to change) and Navy in FedEx Field in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14.

That leaves two non-conference games still to be scheduled. The projected non-league slate (per the website FBS schedules) – prior to Army’s addition to the AAC – had Aug. 31 vs. Lehigh; Sept. 7 at Connecticut; Sept. 21 vs. Syracuse; Sept. 28 vs. Dartmouth; Oct. 19 at Nevada Las Vegas; Nov. 9 at Massachusetts and Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest. Contracts with numerous schools will have to be reworked.

The AAC’s athletic directors approved the schedule model this week. The league will operate with 14 teams (for the second time) in 2024. The AAC schools that will not face Army in 2024 will be Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida and Tulane – though Navy is an AAC member, that annual matchup has been deemed a non-league contest because it occurs after the regular-season concludes.

Opponent notes for 2024

Home games

UAB – Army has never beaten the Blazers in five meetings, the last in 2004.

East Carolina – Army has never beaten the Pirates in eight meetings, the last in 2004

Rice – The Owls have split nine overall meetings (4-4-1) with Army. The Black Knights prevailed 14-7 in 2019 at Michie Stadium.

UTSA – The Roadrunners have been a recent staple on the Army schedule: this will mark the fifth encounter in the last six years and third year in a row. Army won 37-29 at the Alamodome in September.

Road games

Florida Atlantic – First meeting between the schools.

North Texas – Army has won five of seven meetings. North Texas won 52-49 in 2017. Army won 38-31 in overtime in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl, which was Jeff Monken’s first bowl victory at West Point.

Temple – The Owls own a 7-6 margin over the Black Knights. The schools last met in 2017, a 31028 overtime victory by Army.

Tulsa – The Golden Hurricane won the only meeting, 49-39, in 2007.

2024 American Athletic Conference football schedule format

UAB

Home: Navy, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida

Army

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, UTSA

Away: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Charlotte

Home: UAB, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane

Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, Rice

East Carolina

Home: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa

Florida Atlantic

Home: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida

Away: East Carolina, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa

Memphis

Home: UAB, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice

Away: Navy, South Florida, UTSA, Tulane

Navy

Home: Charlotte, Memphis, Temple, Tulane

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, South Florida

North Texas

Home: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Temple, UTSA

Rice

Home: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Memphis, Tulane

South Florida

Home: UAB, Memphis, Navy, Tulsa

Away: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Tulane

Temple

Home: Army, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulsa

Away: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

UTSA

Home: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Temple

Away: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa

Tulane

Home: Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple

Away: UAB, Charlotte, Navy, North Texas

Tulsa

Home: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UTSA

Away: UAB, North Texas, South Florida, Temple

