Army to host UAB, East Carolina Rice, UTSA in inaugural American Athletic football season
The American Athletic Conference released its football opponents schedule for 2024, and Army will host Alabama Birmingham, East Carolina, Rice and Texas San Antonio.
The Black Knights will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa.
The dates for the entire AAC schedule will be released in February, largely dependent on consultation with the TV networks: CBS Sports Network still has the rights to Army’s home games and ESPN has the rights to AAC home games.
The 2024 schedule will also include non-conference games with Air Force (usually the first Saturday in November but now subject to change) and Navy in FedEx Field in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14.
That leaves two non-conference games still to be scheduled. The projected non-league slate (per the website FBS schedules) – prior to Army’s addition to the AAC – had Aug. 31 vs. Lehigh; Sept. 7 at Connecticut; Sept. 21 vs. Syracuse; Sept. 28 vs. Dartmouth; Oct. 19 at Nevada Las Vegas; Nov. 9 at Massachusetts and Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest. Contracts with numerous schools will have to be reworked.
The AAC’s athletic directors approved the schedule model this week. The league will operate with 14 teams (for the second time) in 2024. The AAC schools that will not face Army in 2024 will be Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida and Tulane – though Navy is an AAC member, that annual matchup has been deemed a non-league contest because it occurs after the regular-season concludes.
X / Twitter: Ken McMillan THR
Opponent notes for 2024
Home games
UAB – Army has never beaten the Blazers in five meetings, the last in 2004.
East Carolina – Army has never beaten the Pirates in eight meetings, the last in 2004
Rice – The Owls have split nine overall meetings (4-4-1) with Army. The Black Knights prevailed 14-7 in 2019 at Michie Stadium.
UTSA – The Roadrunners have been a recent staple on the Army schedule: this will mark the fifth encounter in the last six years and third year in a row. Army won 37-29 at the Alamodome in September.
Road games
Florida Atlantic – First meeting between the schools.
North Texas – Army has won five of seven meetings. North Texas won 52-49 in 2017. Army won 38-31 in overtime in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl, which was Jeff Monken’s first bowl victory at West Point.
Temple – The Owls own a 7-6 margin over the Black Knights. The schools last met in 2017, a 31028 overtime victory by Army.
Tulsa – The Golden Hurricane won the only meeting, 49-39, in 2007.
2024 American Athletic Conference football schedule format
UAB
Home: Navy, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, South Florida
Army
Home: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, UTSA
Away: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Charlotte
Home: UAB, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane
Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, Rice
East Carolina
Home: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, UTSA
Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa
Florida Atlantic
Home: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida
Away: East Carolina, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa
Memphis
Home: UAB, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice
Away: Navy, South Florida, UTSA, Tulane
Navy
Home: Charlotte, Memphis, Temple, Tulane
Away: UAB, East Carolina, Rice, South Florida
North Texas
Home: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Temple, UTSA
Rice
Home: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA
Away: UAB, Army, Memphis, Tulane
South Florida
Home: UAB, Memphis, Navy, Tulsa
Away: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Tulane
Temple
Home: Army, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulsa
Away: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane
UTSA
Home: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Temple
Away: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulsa
Tulane
Home: Memphis, Rice, South Florida, Temple
Away: UAB, Charlotte, Navy, North Texas
Tulsa
Home: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UTSA
Away: UAB, North Texas, South Florida, Temple
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army's American Athletic football foes determined for 2024 season