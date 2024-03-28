Armstead felt ‘extremely disrespected' by 49ers' final contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Although defensive tackle Arik Armstead said he feels no animosity toward the 49ers organization, he made it clear that the team's final contract offer to him was an insult.

“I did feel extremely disrespected,” Armstead said on a clip from his podcast, “Third and Long,” that was posted Thursday on social media.

“When they (the 49ers) sent that over. I did feel extremely disrespected…”



Arik Armstead opens up about his contract negotiations with the #49ers! 👀



(Via: Third and Long) pic.twitter.com/Aw3sbvoOYS — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) March 28, 2024

Armstead was scheduled for salary and bonuses totaling $18.26 million with the 49ers for the 2024 NFL season. However, San Francisco proposed a significant pay cut in order for him to remain with the team.

On the clip posted on social media, Armstead appeared to provide the specific dollar amount of the 49ers’ offer but the figure before “million dollars” was edited out.

“Nine years of me being there,” Armstead said. “The fans deserve to know what happened. You know, I had to make some decisions.”

General manager John Lynch said this week that the 49ers had brief trade talks with the Houston Texans regarding Armstead.

Armstead’s representation had the opportunity to speak with teams prior to the start of the free-agent signing period in order to determine his market value.

When Armstead declined to accept the 49ers’ new contract proposal, he was released.

That move created more than $18 million in salary cap space for the 49ers this year.

With a post-June 1 designation, Armstead’s cap hit of “dead money” will be spread out over two years. He will count for $10.31 million on the salary cap this year and $15.55 million next year.

“Ultimately, he wanted to go see his value, and good for him because it was robust,” Lynch said. “You saw what he got in Jacksonville.”

Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with $28 million in guarantees — figures that were considerably higher than what the 49ers were willing to pay him.

“Ultimately, he chose to bet on himself,” Lynch said, “and I think he made a good call because his market was there.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast