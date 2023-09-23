Arkansas vs. LSU live score, updates, highlights from Week 4 college football game

Arkansas football hits the road for the first time in 2023 to square off against longtime rival LSU in the Battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are both 2-1 on the season. Arkansas is coming off a home loss to BYU, while No. 12 LSU cruised past Mississippi State in Week 3. The Tigers' lone loss of the season was a Week 1 defeat to No. 4 Florida State.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little (29) watches his kick sail through the goal posts for a field goal against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Beginning with this Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge, the Razorbacks will open SEC play with four consecutive games away from the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This season marks the first time that Arkansas has played its first four conference games away from home in 98 years. It last happened in 1925, when the Razorbacks were members of the Southwest Conference.

KJ Jefferson has completed 55-of-71 (71.4%) passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns while also running for 80 yards and a touchdown through the Razorbacks’ first three games of the season. Jefferson, who has thrown for a touchdown in each of his last 14 games played, ranks second on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 74.

LSU enters the contest leading the SEC in total offense (537.0 yards per game) and ranked No.2 in the league in scoring (45.7). The Tigers are averaging 344.3 passing yards (No. 3 in SEC) and 192.7 rushing yards (No. 3 in SEC).

Arkansas vs. LSU score

Arkansas football vs. LSU live updates, highlights

Pregame

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders will miss a third consecutive game after not traveling with the team to LSU. Sanders practiced some this week, but he was also limited in reps during the media portion viewing Monday and Tuesday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that LSU would be without starting linebacker Omar Speights tonight.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. LSU game on?

When: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Where: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Betting line: LSU by 17.5; Over/Under of 54.5

