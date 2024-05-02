Arkansas transfer RJ Johnson commits to Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs

Colorado’s secondary picked up another intriguing transfer on Wednesday as former Arkansas safety RJ Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound freshman, played in one game last season for the Razorbacks and did not record any statistics. After taking a redshirt, the McDonough, Georgia native entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Johnson played his high school football at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, the same program that produced recent Buffs commits Zack Owens and Colton and Brandon Hood.

247Sports rated Johnson as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders now owns five defensive back transfers, including former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood. Herman Smith, D.J. McKinney and Preston Hodge committed to the Buffs earlier this offseason.

Wednesday also saw the Buffs lose two defensive players to the transfer portal: linebacker Victory Johnson and cornerback Isreal Solomon, according to Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs. Both spent only one season at Colorado.

