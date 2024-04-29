Fifth pair of siblings set to join Colorado’s roster

Another pair of siblings is joining the Colorado football team. On Sunday, the Buffaloes received commitments from Georgia natives Colton and Brandon Hood, as reported by On3.

Colton Hood heads to Boulder via Auburn, where he spent his freshman season with the Tigers, playing four games with three tackles before earning a redshirt. Coming out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, Hood was a three-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back did not have a transfer rating as of this writing. He joins the Buffs with four years of eligibility remaining.

Brandon Hood is a class of 2024 running back who previously committed to Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Also rated as a three-star prospect on 247Sports, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound RB brings a speed element to the position. He also saw time as a slot receiver and kick returner during his high school career.

BREAKING: Former Auburn CB Colton Hood and 2024 RB Brandon Hood have Committed to Colorado, they tell @on3sports Colton, a 6’0 195 CB, will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining Brandon, a 5’11 190 RB, held offers from LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, & others… pic.twitter.com/ONF9sVKU9H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2024

Other brothers on Colorado’s roster include Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Destin and Keaten Wade, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester, and Kaleb and Kole Mathis.

