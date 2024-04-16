Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell expected to enter transfer portal

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said after Saturday’s spring game that Taylen Green was the Razorbacks No. 1 quarterback.

About 48 hours later, one of the players competing for that job against Green was reportedly leaving.

Jacolby Criswell is expected to enter the transfer portal Tuesday when it opens, according to a report from 247Sports. He played one season for the Razorbacks, backing up KJ Jefferson in 2023, after transferring from North Carolina.

Criswell, who graduated from Morrilton High in the Natural State, went 17 of 27 passing last year for 143 yards and three touchdowns. When Jefferson left for UCF via the transfer portal in the offseason, Criswell was initially the front-runner for the job. When Green transferred in from Boise State, however, most expected the former Broncos quarterback to get the job. Nothing during spring camp suggested otherwise and Petrino named him the starter over the weekend.

Arkansas is left with redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and freshman KJ Jackson as the scholarship quarterbacks remaining behind Green, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

