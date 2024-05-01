Arkansas lands linebacker depth with former Florida State, Marshall LB Stephen Dix

Slowly but surely, the most desperate need for the Arkansas football team is being filled.

After losing every upperclassman linebacker from last year’s roster – the top four tacklers from the unit – Arkansas has had to rebuild the room practically en masse. On Wednesday, thinsg took a step forward with the commitment of former Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix.

Dix registered 67 tackles, including seven for-loss, with two sacks and four quarterback hurries for the Thundering Herd last year. Before Marshall, he played at Florida State where he played 21 games in two seasons before missing the 2022 campaign because of injury.

He should get every opportunity to crack the rotation for the Razorbacks immediately. The top two current upperclassmen on the depth chart are Georgia transfer Xavian Worthy, who was in for spring, and former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth, who was not. Every other competitor at the position is a freshman.

Dix joins his former teammate at Florida State, running back Rodney Hill, as transfers to the Razorbacks since the portal re-opened in the spring.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire