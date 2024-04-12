Arkansas football announces change of date for season opener against UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football will start the 2024 season a little sooner than anticipated.

The SEC and the Razorbacks announced Friday that the team’s in-state matchup vs. UAPB at War Memorial Stadium is set for Thursday, August 29.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. It will be the first opportunity for Arkansas fans to watch the return of Bobby Petrino and the debut of quarterback Taylen Green.

The Hogs' season will start in Little Rock for a second straight season, but the Thursday night opener will be the first for the program since 2017 when the Razorbacks opened the campaign with a 49-7 victory over Florida A&M. That game also took place inside War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas will meet the Golden Lions for just the second time in history on the football field. The Hogs beat the Golden Lions 45-3 in 2021 en route to a nine-win season in Head Coach Sam Pittman’s second season.

After UAPB, Arkansas will hit the road in week two to face Oklahoma State. Arkansas will only have one game in Fayetteville before October, with UAB coming to town on Sept. 14 during week three.

Below is a look at the Hogs' complete schedule for the upcoming season.

2024 Arkansas football schedule

Aug. 29: vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14: vs. UAB

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: vs. LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 9: Idle

Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri*

*According to ESPN, Thanksgiving weekend games could be moved off Saturday, Nov. 30, and those decisions will be announced at a later date.

