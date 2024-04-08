Advertisement

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd speculated as 'realistic' option for Kentucky job on social media

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

The Kentucky Wildcats are searching for a new basketball coach with John Calipari taking the Arkansas job.

Interestingly, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is included in speculation to take the job in Lexington, Kentucky.

Several Kentucky basketball coach candidates lists include Lloyd, who is 88-20 in three seasons with Arizona after being a long-time assistant at Gonzaga.

Could Lloyd leave Tucson for Kentucky? He did recently sign a lengthy extension with the University of Arizona.

But that hasn't stopped speculation on social media from linking Lloyd to Kentucky, with some thinking he could be a "realistic" successor for John Calipari with the Wildcats.

Kentucky basketball coach candidates: Could Arizona's Tommy Lloyd replace John Calipari?

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is included in social media speculation to be the next Kentucky basketball coach.
Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is included in social media speculation to be the next Kentucky basketball coach.

Social media speculation about Tommy Lloyd as the next Kentucky basketball coach:

