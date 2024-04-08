Arizona's Tommy Lloyd speculated as 'realistic' option for Kentucky job on social media

The Kentucky Wildcats are searching for a new basketball coach with John Calipari taking the Arkansas job.

Interestingly, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is included in speculation to take the job in Lexington, Kentucky.

Several Kentucky basketball coach candidates lists include Lloyd, who is 88-20 in three seasons with Arizona after being a long-time assistant at Gonzaga.

Could Lloyd leave Tucson for Kentucky? He did recently sign a lengthy extension with the University of Arizona.

But that hasn't stopped speculation on social media from linking Lloyd to Kentucky, with some thinking he could be a "realistic" successor for John Calipari with the Wildcats.

Kentucky basketball coach candidates: Could Arizona's Tommy Lloyd replace John Calipari?

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is included in social media speculation to be the next Kentucky basketball coach.

Social media speculation about Tommy Lloyd as the next Kentucky basketball coach:

Kentucky is open. I can’t believe it. One of those searches you dream about because no one is truly off the table.



My two favorite realistic choices for Kentucky are Tommy Lloyd and TJ Otzelberger. BBN will hate it, but both guys would crush it in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/jHWzflvSh6 — Jackson (@JacksonHeil) April 8, 2024

Does Kentucky make a run a Tommy Lloyd? — Golden Corrales (@ProducerDanny) April 8, 2024

I don’t think Oats or Hurley takes the Kentucky job.



My guess would be Scott Drew,Tommy Lloyd, or Matt Painter — The Ghost of Joe Yesufu (@GhostYesufu) April 8, 2024

Have the Tommy Lloyd to Kentucky rumors started yet? — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) April 8, 2024

If you're Kentucky, your first call should be very, very easy: Nate Oats.



Scott Drew and Tommy Lloyd should be near the top too. But if Oats isn't the call, that's a missed opportunity. — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) April 8, 2024

Oats would give you exactly what you got this year. Great talent, great offense, no defense. They should be writing a blank check to Tommy Lloyd. He’s the guy they need. He’d be special with Kentucky level talent. — Matthew P (@mattpaynej) April 8, 2024

Tommy Lloyd to Kentucky? — Mike Vanburen (@GoDucksMVB) April 8, 2024

Give me Kentucky coaching candidates, am I crazy for thinking Tommy Lloyd @Sam_Federman — Jacoß (@CallUpStuds) April 8, 2024

I’m not as high on Drew as most folks. But I’m very high on Tommy Lloyd. I can’t imagine that guy with Kentucky level talent. He’d be my top pick if you don’t get the Hurley / Donovon grab — Matthew P (@mattpaynej) April 8, 2024

Cal to Arkansas makes perfect sense, dude was getting fired unless he made at least elite 8 last year now he gets a whole new lease on life and gets at least 5 years with Tyson chicken and wal mart money to use. Oats to Kentucky probaly but wouldn’t shock me to see Tommy Lloyd. — Eric Launer 🌵 (@ELauner) April 8, 2024

My Kentucky list:



Tommy Lloyd

TJ Otzelberger

Nate Oats — Jackson (@JacksonHeil) April 8, 2024

The easy answer for Kentucky is Tommy Lloyd. He’s still yet to have anywhere near Kentucky talent and he wins like hell. I’d throw everything I had at that dude. — Matthew P (@mattpaynej) April 8, 2024

Tommy Lloyd coaches a style Kentucky would love — Mike Kestell (@mikekestell) April 8, 2024

Based on what Matt Jones said in his space tonight, if Calipari is not the coach next season my favorite replacements would be:



Would be a welcomed Hire, hard to do much better:



1. Tommy Lloyd

2. Jay Wright

3. Scott Drew

4. Nate Oats

5. TJ Otzelberger



Young and could shine but… — Jake (@Jakesbbn) March 25, 2024

More: Arizona basketball shocked by Clemson in Sweet 16, eliminated from March Madness

More: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd questioned, slammed after Sweet 16 March Madness loss to Clemson

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tommy Lloyd floated as 'realistic' option for Kentucky basketball job