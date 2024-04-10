Kentucky basketball next coach odds: Scott Drew, Billy Donovan, Tommy Lloyd favorites

It's official. The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team is looking for a new head coach after John Calipari accepted an offer to become the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Who could replace Calipari in Lexington, Kentucky?

BetKentucky.com recently released odds for the next Kentucky head coach and they provide an idea of who could be guiding the Wildcats next season.

And some interesting names are in the odds.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is considered by many to be the favorite to succeed Calipari and he is the favorite in the odds, at +300.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is second, at +500.

The third coaches in the odds? Arizona's Tommy Lloyd and Alabama's Nate Oats, who are both at +900 (although Oats has indicated he is staying at Alabama).

Six other coaches are in the odds: Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger (+1500), BYU's Mark Pope (+1500), Auburn's Bruce Pearl (+2000), Marquette's Shaka Smart (+2000), Illinois' Brad Underwood (+3000) and UConn's Dan Hurley (+3000).

The Field is given +1000 odds.

Kentucky basketball coach candidates: Could Arizona's Tommy Lloyd replace John Calipari?

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is among the favorites to become the next Kentucky head coach, according to one set of odds for the job.

Is Tommy Lloyd really a potential candidate for the Kentucky job?

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd continues to have his name linger in speculation about the next potential Kentucky Wildcats head basketball coach.

Sports Illustrated recently included Lloyd in a story about five names to watch in the coaching search.

Andrew Stefaniak wrote: "Tommy Lloyd is the name floated around the least of the previous four names, but he has done a solid job at Arizona. Some don't believe Lloyd is ready for a job like Kentucky, and he has had some NCAA Tournament struggles, but he has proven to be an elite talent evaluator. This is a name that could get interesting if some of the other names start to pull out of the race."

USA TODAY Sports included Lloyd among the four "Top Tier" candidates for the position.

Dan Wolken wrote: "The numbers speak for themselves. In three seasons as a head coach, Lloyd is 88-20 at Arizona with two trips to the Sweet 16. And at age 49, he’s probably just getting started. Though he recently signed a new deal with the Wildcats, this is a bit of an unstable time at Arizona with school-wide budget issues, an upcoming conference change from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 and a new athletics director in Desiree Reed-Francois. Though it would cost a lot of buyout money to get Lloyd out of that deal – upwards of $12 million – it’s worth it if you think he’s the guy who can deliver championships."

Stay tuned.

