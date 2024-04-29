Arizona State men's basketball lands its high-ranked prospect in program history

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has to reload after losing a handful of players to the transfer portal. The coach's efforts have paid off, with the Sun Devils landing a commitment from Jayden Quaintance, a 6-foot-9 center, consensus five-star prospect, and now the highest-ranked recruit in school history.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native out of Word of God Christian Academy is ranked as the No. 8 player nationally, No. 2 at center and No. 1 in his state by 247Sports and is tabbed No. 16 in ESPN's top 100 prospects.

His addition boosts ASU to the No. 6 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Quaintance, who turns 17 in July, is regarded as a potential 2026 lottery pick. He can't be one and done, though, having to play for two years in college because of his age.

He had 22 offers with ASU beating out the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor, Ohio State, North Carolina State and Oregon for his services. He had first committed to Kentucky but started looking into other options after the departure of coach John Calipari to Arkansas. Quaintance was originally scheduled to visit Memphis but canceled that to visit Tempe last weekend.

It is quite a get for Hurley, whose team is coming off a disappointing 14-18 season and is headed to the Big 12, considered the best conference in the country in men's basketball. There has been speculation about Hurley's job security, although the coach recently signed a contract extension to keep him in Tempe through 2026.

The Sun Devils graduated one starter in Jose Perez and had two others, Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal, opt for the transfer portal. The only players of the 13 on scholarship slated to return are guard Adam Miller, 7-footer Shawn Phillips and sharp-shooter Brycen Long, who was sidelined most of the season.

Hurley has four new acquisitions coming from the transfer portal, one of those being guard Austin Nunez, who played at ASU as a true freshman before moving on to Mississippi last season. The other newcomers are power forward B.J. Freeman (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), point guard Alston Mason (Missouri State) and center Basheer Jihad (Ball State).

Hurley has one scholarship left.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5-star center Jayden Quaintance makes commitment to ASU basketball