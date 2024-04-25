After season away, PG Austin Nunez transferring back to Arizona State basketball

The Arizona State men's basketball team will get a lift from a newcomer. A rather familiar newcomer.

Point guard Austin Nunez is the latest player to arrive in Tempe through the transfer portal. Nunez will be a junior in the fall. He played last year at Mississippi, transferring there after his freshman season at Arizona State. His father Lupe Nunez confirmed his son is returning to coach Bobby Hurley's program.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder from San Antonio, Texas played in 30 games, starting two as a true freshman in Tempe. He averaged 16.3 minutes per game, shooting 41.5% from the field, 37.7% from long distance and an impressive 81.8% from the line. He made an impact right away, earning All-Tournament honors at an early season tournament in Brooklyn in which the Sun Devils defeated Michigan and VCU. Nunez scored a combined 25 points in those two games.

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) brings the ball up court against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 2, 2023

Nunez will also provide something ASU struggled with — reliable free-throw shooting. He had a game against Washington in which he was fouled on a 3-pointer and then made three free throws to send the game into overtime.

His season didn't end well though. Nunez sustained a concussion in a game against Utah and then missed the last eight games of the season.

The change of scenery didn't work in the players' favor this time. Last season in Oxford he averaged just 6.7 minutes per game, with his season-best game being just four points.

Hurley is rebuilding his roster, with a handful of players entering the portal, including the starting backcourt of Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal.

Which players are staying, leaving? Arizona State basketball transfer portal tracker

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Guard Austin Nunez returning to ASU after sophomore season at Ole Miss