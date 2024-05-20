Arizona Diamondbacks tickets: Team announces return of DBacks Ballpark Summer Pass

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back their popular DBacks Ballpark Summer Pass.

The pass provides fans with a ticket to all 40 home games for the team in July, July and August.

It can be purchased at dbacks.com/summerpass or through the MLB Ballpark App for a limited time and costs $179.

The team provided the same promotion last season for $99 for 37 games.

Pass holders will receive a text message before each Diamondbacks home series with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered directly to their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App.

The pass is not transferable.

The Diamondbacks will host some popular teams during the time the pass is valid, including the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The pass will include games with several giveaway promotions over the summer, including the Diamondbacks' Four-Home Run Tee on June 15, Father's Day Polo on June 16, Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead on June 29, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper Bobblehead on July 13, DBacks Hall of Fame Ceremony with Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez Tee on July 27 and NL Champions Replica Ring on Aug. 10.

