Area roundup: Mountain Valley softball edges Dirigo

May 21—RUMFORD — Mountain Valley was clutch late in the game and earned a rivalry softball win over Dirigo, 7-5, on Friday.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brooke Brown hit her second double of the game, driving in two runs to win the game in walk-off fashion for the Falcons (5-7).

Ali Legere, who was the winning pitcher for Mountain Valley, struck out two batters and also drove in a run with a double in the first inning. Ali Mazza hit a home run for the Falcons.

Emily Woods and Grace Robbins both notched RBIs for the Cougars (4-8).

Lily Chabot's seventh-inning single gave the Hornets (9-5) a walk-off win over the Panthers (8-5) in Turner.

Nola Boutaugh hit a solo home run in the second inning to give Leavitt a 1-0 lead. In the top half of the seventh, Medomak Valley tied the game at 1-1.

Leavitt loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, and Chabot's single brought Emily Poland home for the winning run.

Abby Albert pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters for Leavitt.

The Ramblers (7-5) took care of the Phoenix (4-8) in five innings in Winthrop.

Maddie Perkins notched four hits and was a home run away from the cycle for Winthrop. Perkins' teammate, Julia Letourneau, hit a double and drove home three runs in the victory. Ella Rice had two hits and teammates Lydia Rice and Bella Littler both hit home runs.

Spruce Mountain's Leah Burgess led her team with two hits.

Gretchyn Paradis had three singles and a double, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher as the Knights (12-0) defeated the Clippers (1-12) in five innings at Poland.

Khloe O'Leary and Emma Bunyea added two singles apiece for Poland, which scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Emma Butsch led Yarmouth with two doubles and two RBIs.

The Cougars (7-5) took a 4-3 lead in the third inning and never looked back in their rivalry win over the Falcons (2-10) in Rumford.

Austin Adams hit three times for Dirigo and teammates Dakota Tompkins and Trent Holman both tallied a pair of hits. Holman earned the win on the mound.

Riley Farnum hit a three-run home run for Mountain Valley.

The Mustangs turned a competitive game into a route late by scoring six runs in the seventh inning to top the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Manny Calder crushed a home run and hit a single for Monmouth (10-2), which also got three hits from Owen Harding and two hits apiece from Sammy Calder and Hayden Fletcher. Isaac Olivera was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs.

For Hall-Dale (7-5), Max Byron hit a double, and Cody Dupont had two singles.

Gene Grant hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Mitchell Bean drew a bases-loaded walk during a two-run sixth inning as the Knights (7-5) completed a comeback win over the Clippers (8-5) in Portland.

Hunter Gibson earned the win on the mound.

David Swift hit an RBI triple for Yarmouth, which led 4-0 after three innings.

Tanner Berry-Hart and Tom Casserly each had two hits and an RBI as the Saints (5-7) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and defeated the Rangers (0-14) in Auburn.

Tim Ouellette threw a five-hitter for St. Dom's.

Traip's Zach Stacy hit two singles and a double.

Trevor Phelps hit for the cycle, and the Roadrunnners (9-2) cruised to a win over the Cobras (2-9) in North Anson.

Phelps drove in eight runs and scored four. Logan Dube and Payton Mitchell also had two hits apiece, Wyatt Siemenski and Aiden Brann each drove in two runs and Kaden Pillsbury matched Phelps' team-high total with four runs.

Four Mt. Abram pitchers combined for a one-hitter, as Siemenksi, Pillsbury and Phelps pitched one run each and Dube handled the final two innings.

Brogan McCormick singled in the go-ahead run for the Hornets (6-8) to beat the Panthers (7-6) in Turner.

Leavitt scored its third run in the fifth inning after going ahead 1-0 in the first and tying the game 2-2 in the third. Connor DeCoster led all batters with three hits for the Hornets, Will Keach earned the win on the mound and Noah Carpenter closed out the contest for the save.

Brady Carter led Medomak Valley with two hits.

Alexis Hernandez and Julia Durling each scored five goals as the Rangers (3-6) defeated the Saints (4-5) at Kittery.

Quinn McPherson and Keira Alessi added two goals apiece. Jacey Johnson, Elvia Mandini and Hope Sawicki also scored for Traip.