AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 12 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Others Receiving Votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. New Mexico Lobos 18-2 156 (NR)

24. Clemson Tigers 16-4 169 (19)

23. Providence Friars 15-5 194 (22)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 254 (NR)

21. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 271 (24)

20. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 328 (17)

19. UConn Huskies 16-5 372 (15)

18. Charleston Cougars 21-1 445 (18)

17. Baylor Bears 14-5 497 (21)

16. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 600 (20)

15. Auburn Tigers 16-3 699 (16)

14. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 784 (6)

13. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 807 (8)

12. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 817 (12)

11. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 980 875 (14)

10. Texas Longhorns 16-3 1117 (7)

9. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 1117 (2)

8. UCLA Bruins 17-3 1155 (5)

7. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 1160 (10)

6. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 1195 (11)

5. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 1254 (13)

4. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 1298 (9)

3. Houston Cougars 18-2 1333 (1)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 1511 23 1st (4)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 1527 39 1st (3)

Story originally appeared on College Football News