AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1940 to 1949 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1940 to 1949 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1940s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Michigan only won one AP national championship in the 1940s – Notre Dame won four, Army two, and Minnesota two – but the consistency mattered. Michigan was in the top nine of every AP poll of the decade.

1940s AP National Champions

1949 Notre Dame; 1948 Michigan, 1947 Notre Dame, 1946 Notre Dame, 1945 Army, 1944 Army, 1943 Notre Dame, 1942 Ohio State, 1941 Minnesota, 1940 Minnesota

AP College Football Poll: 1940 to 1949 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Michigan 210

2 Notre Dame 201

3 Army 146

4 Ohio State 124

5 Tennessee 103

6 Texas 97

7 Duke 86

8 Minnesota 85

9 Navy 83

10 Penn 79

11 Georgia Tech 78

12 Georgia 77

13 Northwestern 69

T14 Oklahoma 67

T14 North Carolina 67

16 Alabama 66

17 Cal 56

18 USC 52

19 Tulsa 51

20 SMU 49

21 LSU 47

22 Rice 45

23 Iowa Pre-Flight 44

24 Boston College 39

25 Stanford 38

Others Receiving Votes: Santa Clara 37, Texas A&M 37, Mississippi State 35, UCLA 35, Fordham 34, Illinois 33, Ole Miss 33, William & Mary 33, Cornell 32, March Field 32, Bainbridge NTS 30, Washington 30, Great Lakes Navy 29, Indiana 28, Saint Mary’s (CA) Pre-Flight 26, Missouri 25, Pacific 23, Randolph Field 23, Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 21, Purdue 21, Michigan State 19, Nebraska 19, Del Monte Pre-Flight 18, Duquesne 18, Holy Cross 17, NC State 17, Oregon 17, Washington State 16, Clemson 15, Kentucky 15, Kansas 14, Oregon State 14, Vanderbilt 14, Yale 14, Georgetown 13, Norman Naval Air Station 13, Tulane 13, Villanova 13, Wake Forest 13, Columbia 12, Maryland 12, Arkansas 10, Auburn 10, Dartmouth 10, El Toro Marines 10, Hardin-Simmons 9, Colorado College 8, Fort Pierce 8, Princeton 8, Delaware 7, Lafayette 7, Baylor 6, Second Air Force 6

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1949 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Oklahoma

3 Cal

4 Army

5 Rice

6 Ohio State

7 Michigan

8 Minnesota

9 LSU

10 Pacific

11 Kentucky

12 Cornell

13 Villanova

14 Maryland

15 Santa Clara

16 North Carolina

17 Tennessee

18 Princeton

19 Michigan State

20 Baylor

20 Missouri

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1948 Final Top 20

1 Michigan

2 Notre Dame

3 North Carolina

4 Cal

5 Oklahoma

6 Army

7 Northwestern

8 Georgia

9 Oregon

10 SMU

11 Clemson

12 Vanderbilt

13 Tulane

14 Michigan State

15 Ole Miss

16 Minnesota

17 William & Mary

18 Penn State

19 Cornell

20 Wake Forest

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1947 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Michigan

3 SMU

4 Penn State

5 Texas

6 Alabama

7 Penn

8 USC

9 North Carolina

10 Georgia Tech

11 Army

12 Kansas

13 Ole Miss

14 William & Mary

15 Cal

16 Oklahoma

17 NC State

18 Rice

19 Duke

20 Columbia

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1946 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Army

3 Georgia

4 UCLA

5 Illinois

6 Michigan

7 Tennessee

8 LSU

9 North Carolina

10 Rice

11 Georgia Tech

12 Yale

13 Penn

14 Oklahoma

15 Texas

16 Arkansas

17 Tulsa

18 NC State

19 Delaware

20 Indiana

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1945 Final Top 20

1 Army

2 Alabama

3 Navy

4 Indiana

5 Oklahoma State

6 Michigan

7 Saint Mary’s (CA) Pre-Flight

8 Penn

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas

11 USC

12 Ohio State

13 Duke

14 Tennessee

15 LSU

16 Holy Cross

17 Tulsa

18 Georgia

19 Wake Forest

20 Columbia

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1944 Final Top 20

1 Army

2 Ohio State

3 Randolph Field

4 Navy

5 Bainbridge NTS

6 Iowa Pre-Flight

7 USC

8 Michigan

9 Notre Dame

10 March Field

11 Duke

12 Tennessee

13 Georgia Tech

13 Norman Naval Air Station

15 Illinois

16 El Toro Marines

17 Great Lakes Navy

18 Fort Pierce

19 Saint Mary’s (CA) Pre-Flight

20 Second Air Force

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1943 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Iowa Pre-Flight

3 Michigan

4 Navy

5 Purdue

6 Great Lakes Navy

7 Duke

8 Del Monte Pre-Flight

9 Northwestern

10 March Field

11 Army

12 Washington

13 Georgia Tech

14 Texas

15 Tulsa

16 Dartmouth

17 Bainbridge NTS

18 Colorado College

19 Pacific

20 Penn

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1942 Final Top 20

1 Ohio State

2 Georgia

3 Wisconsin

4 Tulsa

5 Georgia Tech

6 Notre Dame

7 Tennessee

8 Boston College

9 Michigan

10 Alabama

11 Texas

12 Stanford

13 UCLA

14 William & Mary

15 Santa Clara

16 Auburn

17 Washington State

18 Mississippi State

T19 Holy Cross

T19 Minnesota

T19 Penn State

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1941 Final Top 20

1 Minnesota

2 Duke

3 Notre Dame

4 Texas

5 Michigan

6 Fordham

7 Missouri

8 Duquesne

9 Texas A&M

10 Navy

11 Northwestern

12 Oregon State

13 Ohio State

14 Georgia

15 Penn

16 Mississippi State

17 Ole Miss

18 Tennessee

19 Washington State

20 Alabama

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1940 Final Top 20

1 Minnesota

2 Stanford

3 Michigan

4 Tennessee

5 Boston College

6 Texas A&M

7 Nebraska

8 Northwestern

9 Mississippi State

10 Washington

11 Santa Clara

12 Fordham

13 Georgetown

14 Penn

15 Cornell

16 SMU

17 Hardin-Simmons

18 Duke

19 Lafayette

