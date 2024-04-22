Anthony Edwards Debuts Adidas AE 1 Low-Top Sneaker During NBA Playoff Opening Win

Anthony Edwards’ hit Adidas AE 1 sneaker is getting the top chopped off of it.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar debuted the Adidas AE 1 Low on the court Saturday night in a dominant performance for playoff-opening win against the Phoenix suns. A drop in the collar’s placement sees Edwards’ first signature sneaker transformed from a mid-top to a low-top, but its appearance is otherwise the same, including its dynamic TPU wings with ventilation holes.

Along with James Harden’s Adidas Harden Vol. 8, the AE 1 has been a major boon for Adidas Basketball. Both sneakers have largely sold out with each new colorway since their launches in February and December, respectively, while sharing sensibilities in both their approach to containment technology and color-blocking. Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame 9 also made its on-court debut Sunday night and is already being argued widely as his best signature to date.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Adidas released a promotional video featuring Edwards in a convertible car asserting that people aren’t ready for his Lows. The roof comes down on the car before cutting to a reveal of his sneaker, which is rendered in pink over black. When his friend asks how he expects people to keep up, Edwards says confidently, “I don’t.”

A release date hasn’t yet been announced for the Adidas AE 1 Low, although the brand has said to expect more details about its upcoming models to be revealed in the coming months. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 20: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the first quarter in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on April 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images

