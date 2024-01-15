Crystal ball prediction sees former Penn State wide receiver heading to Big 12

Penn State has officially welcomed its newest members to the football program by way of the transfer portal, including former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, but a few Nittany Lions remain in the transfer portal evaluating their potential options. And it appears as though one of those players is expected to end up in the Big 12.

Dante Cephas, who spent one season with Penn State after transferring from Kent State a year ago, entered the transfer portal following the season and was not expected to return. Now, according to one crystal ball prediction cast on 247Sports, Kansas State appears to be the favorite to land the wide receiver from the transfer portal.

Ryan Wallace, who covers Kansas State for 247Sports, is the first and as of this moment the only, person on record with a crystal ball prediction of sending Cephas to the Wildcats. Cephas has reportedly been interested in Kansas State along with UCLA and Pittsburgh as transfer options. Cephas visited Kansas State earlier this month.

The addition of Cephas was one that never quite gelled the way it was hoped to in State College. Cephas came to Penn State following a season with 744 receiving yards in just 9 games in 2022 for Kent State, and he had 1,240 receiving yards with 9 TDs for the Golden Flashes in 2021. But in 12 games for Penn State, Cephas had just 22 receptions for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns. The entire passing game lacked punch for Penn State in 2023, which is a big reason why the Nittany Lions made changes with the offense heading into 2024 by changing offensive coordinators and pursuing wide receiver hard in the transfer portal. But Cephas doesn’t want to wait to see if it all comes together in what will be his final season of college eligibility.

Nothing has officially been announced but we can probably expect that Cephas will be lining up to play for Kansas State in the new-look Big 12 next fall.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire