Illinois basketball is once again dealing with the NCAA college basketball transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore Sencire Harris has entered his name into the portal, he announced Monday on social media. This comes a day after Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell announced his commitment to the Fighting Illini.

"Thank you ILL nation!! Y'all always have a special place in my heart," Harris posted on his personal Instagram account.

The 6-foot-4 guard played in 33 games as a freshman, earning seven starts and averaged 14.5 minutes per game. He scored 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 campaign. He was a four-star prospect out of St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio).

Harris joins reserve big man Dain Dainja as the two Illini players in the portal. Dainja announced his commitment to Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway on April 5.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball loses another player to NCAA transfer portal