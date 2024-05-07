Annandale park bids farewell to pickleball courts

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — One Annandale park will see its racquet courts reverted back to tennis-only courts.

In a release posted Thursday, the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) said that Kendale Woods Park would be saying farewell to its pickleball area.

Officials said that this was in response to noise concerns from nearby residents. Fairfax Parks also said that the site did not meet guidelines outlined in the 2021 Fairfax County Pickleball Study Report.

FCPA said that the courts at Kendale Woods Park were built before the study was completed. Officials said that the courts did not meet the preferred criteria for proximity guidelines to help address noise concerns for residential areas or parking availability.

“The popularity of pickleball has grown significantly in recent years. The Park Authority has taken an aggressive approach in recent years to adding both courts dedicated solely for pickleball and dual-lined courts for tennis and pickleball in an effort to create more opportunities for athletes to play,” the release said.

Crews will start to repaint and stripe the court to be tennis-only this summer. FCPA said that work is scheduled to start on Monday, June 3 and is expected to be completed on Monday, June 17.

Fairfax County has 84 pickleball facilities. You can find one close to you with an online locator tool. You can also find out more information about pickleball in Fairfax County online.

